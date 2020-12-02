Acumed launches program for ASC price transparency, clinical value

Orthopedic and medical solutions provider Acumed launched a customizable program designed to help ASCs improve clinical value and pricing transparency, according to a Dec. 1 announcement.

Intended to accommodate surgeon specialty and preference, as well as procedural requirements, the ASCent solution features Acumed's portfolio of medical devices.

ASCent also provides flexible pricing and billing structures, including fixed-price models for more than 75 procedure types. Pricing is established prior to surgery and can be shared with patients and payers.

The ASCent program can be adapted to each ASC's specific needs in a way that reduces costs, improves efficiency and facilitates compliance with payer requirements.

"Choice is at the heart of this program, giving surgeons clinical options with clear pricing transparency," said Sharon Wolfington, Acumed president and CEO.

Acumed has worked with more than 3,600 ASCs since it was established in 1988. Click here to read more about its newest offering.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.