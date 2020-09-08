'A quantum leap forward': Surgery center gets new robotic system

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health acquired two da Vinci Xi robotic systems, one of which will be used in outpatient procedures at Metro Health Park East Outpatient Surgery Center, according to the Grand Rapids Business Journal.

Three things to know:

1. The second da Vinci system will be used at Metro Health-University of Michigan Health's main hospital in Wyoming, Mich.

2. A $1 million grant from the Metro Health Hospital Foundation covered about one-third of the cost to acquire both systems.

3. Designed to facilitate precision in minimally invasive surgery, the da Vinci Xi's console enables surgeons to guide instruments with greater range of movement than the human hand can. It is suited for a variety of services, including prostatectomy, general surgery and ENT procedures.

"The Xi system is a quantum leap forward in technology," said Metro Health Chief Medical Officer Ronald Grifka, MD.

