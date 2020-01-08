3 things to know about physician preference items

Devices or supplies physicians request when performing surgeries are one of the top sources of supply chain spend for ASCs.



Three things to know about physician preference items:



1. Hip and knee procedures are one of most costly procedures due to physician preference items, with implants accounting for 40 percent to 80 percent of the procedure cost.



2. Quality and costs were the top two reasons hip and knee surgeons gave for changing implant brands.



3. Besides orthopedic procedures, cardiac procedures are one of the leading specialties with high implant costs due to physician preference items.



