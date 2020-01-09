3 things ASCs can do to cut costs, streamline supply chain processes

There are a handful of things ASCs can do to reduce the time and money they spend on their supply chain, according to supply chain company McKesson.

Three ways ASCs can improve supply chain processes:

1. Use technology. Using software that can automate orders and eliminate paperwork can make supply chain processes more efficient.

2. Prioritize case costing. Determining the supply cost per case at an ASC is key to keeping the center's finances in order, especially when creating budgets and negotiating payer contracts.

3. Reevaluate shipping. ASCs can examine areas within their supply chain, such as shipping costs, to save money.

