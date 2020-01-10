3 key ASC supply chain management tips

ASC software developer Simplify ASC gave three supply chain tips for surgery centers:

1. Use data. ASCs can track data on waste, inventory use and maintenance to get an accurate picture of where deficiencies are in their operations.

2. Record costs. Tracking an ASC's supply cost per case using an inventory management system helps ASCs get an accurate picture of how much they're spending on supplies for each procedure.

3. Plan ahead. Successful inventory management strategies start before procedures take place. ASCs should plan ahead by recording supplies needed in their practice management platform.

