2 surgical device distributors ink deals with CytoSorbents

Surgical Partners and InvoSurg entered into separate agreements to commercialize CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber and the flagship product of CytoSorbents Corp.

Four details:

1. The agreements to commercialize CytoSorb will "aggressively" expand product availability, marketing and sales operations in Florida, as well as in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

2. CytoSorb is designed to treat cytokine release syndrome, a condition that could otherwise cause serious inflammation, organ failure and death in patients with common critical conditions.

3. The FDA granted emergency use authorization of CytoSorb in April, allowing the product to be used in adult, critically ill COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure.

4. Surgical Partners is a sales and marketing distribution partner for medical device manufacturers, and InvoSurg is a medical device distribution company with experience in cardiac surgery and extracorporeal life support. Financial terms of their agreements with CytoSorbents weren't disclosed.

