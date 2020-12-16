118 drug shortages in the US
As of Dec. 16, the FDA lists 118 drugs as being in short supply.
In alphabetical order, they are:
- Acetazolamide injection
- Amifostine injection
- Amino acids
- Amoxapine tablets
- Amphetamine aspartate; amphetamine sulfate; dextroamphetamine saccharate; dextroamphetamine sulfate tablets
- Anagrelide hydrochloride capsules
- Asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (Erwinaze)
- Atropine sulfate injection
- Atropine sulfate ophthalmic ointment
- AVYCAZ® (ceftazidime and avibactam) for injection, 2 grams/0.5 grams
- Azithromycin tablets
- Belatacept (Nulojix) lyophilized powder for injection
- Bumetanide injection, USP
- Bupivacaine hydrochloride and epinephrine injection, USP
- Bupivacaine hydrochloride injection, USP
- Calcitriol injection USP 1MCG /ML
- Capreomycin injection, USP
- Cefazolin injection
- Cefepime injection
- Cefotaxime sodium injection
- Cefotetan disodium injection
- Cefoxitin for injection, USP
- Chlorothiazide (Diuril) oral suspension
- Cisatracurium besylate injection
- Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) solutions
- Cyclopentolate ophthalmic solution
- Cysteamine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution
- Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection
- Dexmedetomidine injection
- Dextrose 50% injection
- Dicyclomine oral tablets/capsules
- Diltiazem hydrochloride
- Dimercaprol (Bal in Oil) injection USP
- Diphenhydramine injection
- Dobutamine hydrochloride injection
- Dopamine hydrochloride injection
- Dorzolamide hydrochloride and timolol maleate (cosopt) ophthalmic solution
- Dorzolamide hydrochloride ophthalmic solution
- Doxycycline hyclate injection
- Echothiophate iodide (Phospholine Iodide) ophthalmic solution
- Enalaprilat injection, USP
- Epinephrine injection, 0.1 mg/mL
- Epinephrine injection, auto-injector
- Erythromycin ophthalmic ointment
- Etomidate injection
- Famotidine injection
- Famotidine tablets
- Fentanyl citrate (sublimaze) injection
- Floxuridine for injection, USP
- Fluorescein strips
- Fluvoxamine ER capsules
- Furosemide injection, USP
- Gemifloxacin mesylate (factive) tablets
- Guanfacine hydrochloride tablets
- Heparin sodium and sodium chloride 0.9% injection
- Hydralazine hydrochloride injection, USP
- Hydrocortisone tablets, USP
- Hydromorphone hydrochloride injection, USP
- Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) cellulose ophthalmic insert
- Hydroxyzine pamoate oral capsules
- Imipenem and cilastatin for injection, USP
- Ketamine injection
- Ketoprofen capsules
- Ketorolac tromethamine injection
- Letermovir (prevymis) injection
- Leucovorin calcium lyophilized powder for injection
- Leuprolide acetate (lupron depot; lupron depot ped) injection
- Leuprolide acetate injection
- Levetiracetam extended-release oral tablets, USP
- Levetiracetam immediate-release oral tablets, USP
- Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) and dextrose injection solution - premix bags
- Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) injection
- Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) injection with epinephrine
- Lithium oral solution
- Lorazepam injection, USP
- Loxapine capsules
- Methadone hydrochloride injection
- Methyldopa tablets
- Metoprolol tartrate injection, USP
- Metronidazole injection, USP
- Midazolam injection, USP
- Morphine sulfate injection, USP
- Multi-vitamin infusion (adult and pediatric)
- Nalbuphine hydrochloride injection
- Nefazodone hydrochloride tablets
- Nizatidine capsules
- Ondansetron hydrochloride injection
- Oxytocin injection, USP synthetic
- Pantoprazole sodium for injection
- Parathyroid hormone (Natpara) injection
- Physostigmine salicylate injection, USP
- Pindolol tablets
- Potassium acetate injection, USP
- Procainamide hydrochloride injection, USP
- Promethazine (phenergan) injection
- Propofol injectable emulsion
- Rifapentine tablets
- Ropivacaine hydrochloride injection
- Sclerosol intrapleural aerosol
- Sertraline hydrochloride oral solution, USP
- Sertraline hydrochloride tablets
- Sincalide (kinevac) lyophilized powder for injection
- Sodium acetate injection, USP
- Sodium bicarbonate injection, USP
- Sodium chloride 23.4% injection
- Sodium chloride injection USP, 0.9% vials and syringes
- Sulfasalazine tablets
- Tacrolimus capsules
- Technetium Tc99m succimer injection (DMSA)
- Thiothixene capsules
- Timolol maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution
- Timolol maleate ophthalmic solution
- Timolol maleate tablets
- Tobramycin lyophilized powder for injection
- Triamcinolone acetonide (Triesence) injection, suspension
- Trifluridine ophthalmic solution
- Vecuronium bromide for injection
- Zinc acetate capsules
