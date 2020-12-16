118 drug shortages in the US

As of Dec. 16, the FDA lists 118 drugs as being in short supply.

In alphabetical order, they are:

  1. Acetazolamide injection
  2. Amifostine injection
  3. Amino acids
  4. Amoxapine tablets
  5. Amphetamine aspartate; amphetamine sulfate; dextroamphetamine saccharate; dextroamphetamine sulfate tablets
  6. Anagrelide hydrochloride capsules
  7. Asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (Erwinaze)
  8. Atropine sulfate injection
  9. Atropine sulfate ophthalmic ointment
  10. AVYCAZ® (ceftazidime and avibactam) for injection, 2 grams/0.5 grams
  11. Azithromycin tablets
  12. Belatacept (Nulojix) lyophilized powder for injection
  13. Bumetanide injection, USP
  14. Bupivacaine hydrochloride and epinephrine injection, USP
  15. Bupivacaine hydrochloride injection, USP
  16. Calcitriol injection USP 1MCG /ML
  17. Capreomycin injection, USP
  18. Cefazolin injection
  19. Cefepime injection
  20. Cefotaxime sodium injection
  21. Cefotetan disodium injection
  22. Cefoxitin for injection, USP
  23. Chlorothiazide (Diuril) oral suspension
  24. Cisatracurium besylate injection
  25. Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) solutions
  26. Cyclopentolate ophthalmic solution
  27. Cysteamine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution
  28. Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection
  29. Dexmedetomidine injection
  30. Dextrose 50% injection
  31. Dicyclomine oral tablets/capsules
  32. Diltiazem hydrochloride
  33. Dimercaprol (Bal in Oil) injection USP
  34. Diphenhydramine injection
  35. Dobutamine hydrochloride injection
  36. Dopamine hydrochloride injection
  37. Dorzolamide hydrochloride and timolol maleate (cosopt) ophthalmic solution
  38. Dorzolamide hydrochloride ophthalmic solution
  39. Doxycycline hyclate injection
  40. Echothiophate iodide (Phospholine Iodide) ophthalmic solution
  41. Enalaprilat injection, USP
  42. Epinephrine injection, 0.1 mg/mL
  43. Epinephrine injection, auto-injector
  44. Erythromycin ophthalmic ointment
  45. Etomidate injection
  46. Famotidine injection
  47. Famotidine tablets
  48. Fentanyl citrate (sublimaze) injection
  49. Floxuridine for injection, USP
  50. Fluorescein strips
  51. Fluvoxamine ER capsules
  52. Furosemide injection, USP
  53. Gemifloxacin mesylate (factive) tablets
  54. Guanfacine hydrochloride tablets
  55. Heparin sodium and sodium chloride 0.9% injection
  56. Hydralazine hydrochloride injection, USP
  57. Hydrocortisone tablets, USP
  58. Hydromorphone hydrochloride injection, USP
  59. Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) cellulose ophthalmic insert
  60. Hydroxyzine pamoate oral capsules
  61. Imipenem and cilastatin for injection, USP
  62. Ketamine injection
  63. Ketoprofen capsules
  64. Ketorolac tromethamine injection
  65. Letermovir (prevymis) injection
  66. Leucovorin calcium lyophilized powder for injection
  67. Leuprolide acetate (lupron depot; lupron depot ped) injection
  68. Leuprolide acetate injection
  69. Levetiracetam extended-release oral tablets, USP
  70. Levetiracetam immediate-release oral tablets, USP
  71. Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) and dextrose injection solution - premix bags
  72. Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) injection
  73. Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) injection with epinephrine
  74. Lithium oral solution
  75. Lorazepam injection, USP
  76. Loxapine capsules
  77. Methadone hydrochloride injection
  78. Methyldopa tablets
  79. Metoprolol tartrate injection, USP
  80. Metronidazole injection, USP
  81. Midazolam injection, USP
  82. Morphine sulfate injection, USP
  83. Multi-vitamin infusion (adult and pediatric)
  84. Nalbuphine hydrochloride injection
  85. Nefazodone hydrochloride tablets
  86. Nizatidine capsules
  87. Ondansetron hydrochloride injection
  88. Oxytocin injection, USP synthetic
  89. Pantoprazole sodium for injection
  90. Parathyroid hormone (Natpara) injection
  91. Physostigmine salicylate injection, USP
  92. Pindolol tablets
  93. Potassium acetate injection, USP
  94. Procainamide hydrochloride injection, USP
  95. Promethazine (phenergan) injection
  96. Propofol injectable emulsion
  97. Rifapentine tablets
  98. Ropivacaine hydrochloride injection
  99. Sclerosol intrapleural aerosol
  100. Sertraline hydrochloride oral solution, USP
  101. Sertraline hydrochloride tablets
  102. Sincalide (kinevac) lyophilized powder for injection
  103. Sodium acetate injection, USP
  104. Sodium bicarbonate injection, USP
  105. Sodium chloride 23.4% injection
  106. Sodium chloride injection USP, 0.9% vials and syringes
  107. Sulfasalazine tablets
  108. Tacrolimus capsules
  109. Technetium Tc99m succimer injection (DMSA)
  110. Thiothixene capsules
  111. Timolol maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution
  112. Timolol maleate ophthalmic solution
  113. Timolol maleate tablets
  114. Tobramycin lyophilized powder for injection
  115. Triamcinolone acetonide (Triesence) injection, suspension
  116. Trifluridine ophthalmic solution
  117. Vecuronium bromide for injection
  118. Zinc acetate capsules

