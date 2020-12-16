118 drug shortages in the US

As of Dec. 16, the FDA lists 118 drugs as being in short supply.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Acetazolamide injection Amifostine injection Amino acids Amoxapine tablets Amphetamine aspartate; amphetamine sulfate; dextroamphetamine saccharate; dextroamphetamine sulfate tablets Anagrelide hydrochloride capsules Asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (Erwinaze) Atropine sulfate injection Atropine sulfate ophthalmic ointment AVYCAZ® (ceftazidime and avibactam) for injection, 2 grams/0.5 grams Azithromycin tablets Belatacept (Nulojix) lyophilized powder for injection Bumetanide injection, USP Bupivacaine hydrochloride and epinephrine injection, USP Bupivacaine hydrochloride injection, USP Calcitriol injection USP 1MCG /ML Capreomycin injection, USP Cefazolin injection Cefepime injection Cefotaxime sodium injection Cefotetan disodium injection Cefoxitin for injection, USP Chlorothiazide (Diuril) oral suspension Cisatracurium besylate injection Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) solutions Cyclopentolate ophthalmic solution Cysteamine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection Dexmedetomidine injection Dextrose 50% injection Dicyclomine oral tablets/capsules Diltiazem hydrochloride Dimercaprol (Bal in Oil) injection USP Diphenhydramine injection Dobutamine hydrochloride injection Dopamine hydrochloride injection Dorzolamide hydrochloride and timolol maleate (cosopt) ophthalmic solution Dorzolamide hydrochloride ophthalmic solution Doxycycline hyclate injection Echothiophate iodide (Phospholine Iodide) ophthalmic solution Enalaprilat injection, USP Epinephrine injection, 0.1 mg/mL Epinephrine injection, auto-injector Erythromycin ophthalmic ointment Etomidate injection Famotidine injection Famotidine tablets Fentanyl citrate (sublimaze) injection Floxuridine for injection, USP Fluorescein strips Fluvoxamine ER capsules Furosemide injection, USP Gemifloxacin mesylate (factive) tablets Guanfacine hydrochloride tablets Heparin sodium and sodium chloride 0.9% injection Hydralazine hydrochloride injection, USP Hydrocortisone tablets, USP Hydromorphone hydrochloride injection, USP Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) cellulose ophthalmic insert Hydroxyzine pamoate oral capsules Imipenem and cilastatin for injection, USP Ketamine injection Ketoprofen capsules Ketorolac tromethamine injection Letermovir (prevymis) injection Leucovorin calcium lyophilized powder for injection Leuprolide acetate (lupron depot; lupron depot ped) injection Leuprolide acetate injection Levetiracetam extended-release oral tablets, USP Levetiracetam immediate-release oral tablets, USP Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) and dextrose injection solution - premix bags Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) injection Lidocaine hydrochloride (xylocaine) injection with epinephrine Lithium oral solution Lorazepam injection, USP Loxapine capsules Methadone hydrochloride injection Methyldopa tablets Metoprolol tartrate injection, USP Metronidazole injection, USP Midazolam injection, USP Morphine sulfate injection, USP Multi-vitamin infusion (adult and pediatric) Nalbuphine hydrochloride injection Nefazodone hydrochloride tablets Nizatidine capsules Ondansetron hydrochloride injection Oxytocin injection, USP synthetic Pantoprazole sodium for injection Parathyroid hormone (Natpara) injection Physostigmine salicylate injection, USP Pindolol tablets Potassium acetate injection, USP Procainamide hydrochloride injection, USP Promethazine (phenergan) injection Propofol injectable emulsion Rifapentine tablets Ropivacaine hydrochloride injection Sclerosol intrapleural aerosol Sertraline hydrochloride oral solution, USP Sertraline hydrochloride tablets Sincalide (kinevac) lyophilized powder for injection Sodium acetate injection, USP Sodium bicarbonate injection, USP Sodium chloride 23.4% injection Sodium chloride injection USP, 0.9% vials and syringes Sulfasalazine tablets Tacrolimus capsules Technetium Tc99m succimer injection (DMSA) Thiothixene capsules Timolol maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution Timolol maleate ophthalmic solution Timolol maleate tablets Tobramycin lyophilized powder for injection Triamcinolone acetonide (Triesence) injection, suspension Trifluridine ophthalmic solution Vecuronium bromide for injection Zinc acetate capsules

More articles on supply chain:

Medline gets approval on Louisiana distribution center

First doses outside a trial, side effects to Pfizer & FDA emergency approval — 6 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, antibody tests

Aspen Surgical expands ASC, hospital offerings with acquisition — 3 details





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.