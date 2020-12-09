First doses outside a trial, side effects to Pfizer & FDA emergency approval — 6 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, antibody tests

Here are six updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

A 90-year-old woman was the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial.

Demand for dry ice has skyrocketed as the U.S. prepares to authorize its first COVID-19 vaccines, some of which have to be kept at ultra-low temperatures.

The government will distribute about 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month if Pfizer's vaccine is approved, down from an initial estimate of 300 million.

Two healthcare workers in the U.K. had anaphylactic reactions to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, prompting the National Health Service to issue a warning for people with a history of severe allergic reactions to not get the vaccine.

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee confirmed that Pfizer's vaccine is highly effective, has no significant safety risks and meets the agency's standards for emergency approval.

Trial participants who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine still had elevated antibodies three months after their second dose.

More articles on healthcare:

HCA launches AR spine surgery program at 2nd, 3rd Florida hospitals

2 CEOs on orthopedic consolidation — Don't grow for the sake of growth alone

175+ spine, orthopedic surgeons on the move in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.