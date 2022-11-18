Private equity & ASCs: 6 updates to know

Here are six private equity updates since Oct. 6 ASC leaders need to know:

Private equity groups invested about $1 trillion into nearly 8,000 healthcare transactions in the past decade, according to a recent report. Some experts are pushing for more scrutiny of its increasing influence on the industry amid concern it may be causing higher medical bills and diminished quality of care. Global healthcare company Novartis is in the early stages of preparing to sell its ophthalmology business. The sale of the ophthalmology business alone could earn the company around $5 billion, and private equity firms are already studying the business. Private equity-backed Vision Integrated Partners, a managed services organization, expanded its Kansas network with the addition of three ophthalmology practices. Private-equity backed Unifeye Vision Partners added Eye Care of San Diego in Mission Hills, Calif., to its network, its ninth partnership in the state and 13th overall. Four anesthesia groups in Illinois, Kansas and Michigan partnered to form the Association for Independent Medicine. AIM intends to support independent, physician-owned medical practices in a climate that's seeing more private equity takeovers. Eye care pharmaceutical company Harrow sold its non-ophthalmic compounding business to Innovation Compounding Pharmacy, an affiliate of Revelation Pharma Corporation.