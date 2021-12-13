9 spine, ortho ASCs adding robots in 2021

Surgical robots are helping to drive ASC growth: The global market is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2026, up from about $6.4 billion in 2021.

Here are nine ASCs that added surgical robots in 2021:

1. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital acquired a da Vinci Xi surgical system at its ASC, the hospital said Sept. 23. Ahmad Abou Abbass, MD, performed the first procedure with the device at the Mission Surgery Center.

2. OrthoArizona Scottsdale Surgery Center has added Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics, the company said Nov. 15.

3. Ortho Rhode Island surgeon Robert Marchand, MD, performed a robotics-assisted total joint replacement at the practice's ASC in Warwick, the company said Oct. 19. The procedure is reportedly the first of its kind at a freestanding ASC in Massachusetts or Rhode Island.

4. Brunswick Surgery Center in Leland, N.C., added both the Rosa Knee System and the Mako SmartRobotics system, the company said Sept. 21.

5. Woodbury, Minn.-based Summit Orthopedics' Eagan Surgery Center reportedly was the first ASC in the state to perform spine surgery with the Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic system, according to a June 9 news release.

6. West Orange, N.J.-based Advanced Spine and Outpatient Surgery debuted the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system, according to a July 21 news release.

7. Spokane, Wash.-based Inland Neurosurgery & Spine's eight neurosurgeons started using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS surgical robot, the Spokane Journal reported July 1.

8. Puyallup, Wash.-based Neospine added the Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic guidance platform to its ASC, according to a July 16 email.

9. St. Louis Spine & Orthopedic Surgery Center, an affiliate of Surgery Partners, reportedly was the first ASC in the Midwest region to add the Mazor X Robotic Guidance Platform, the company said July 12.