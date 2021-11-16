OrthoArizona adds robotic joint replacement system 

OrthoArizona Scottsdale Surgery Center has added Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics, the company said Nov. 15.

The system is designed to improve surgical precision, personalization and outcomes for patients undergoing knee and hip replacements. The robot combines 3D, CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and data analytics for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients.

The surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to execute a predetermined surgical plan and position the implant during surgery.

The single-specialty, three-operating room ASC opened in April.