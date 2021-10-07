6 outpatient spine updates for ASC leaders

A North Carolina ASC added two robotic-assisted surgical systems one year after opening.

Here are six updates in outpatient spine from the last month:

1. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital acquired a da Vinci Xi surgical system at its ASC.

2. MedStar Health is the first in a U.S. multicenter study to use Miach Orthopaedics' bridge-enhanced ACL restoration implant.

3. Suzanne Manzi, MD, co-founder of Houston-based Performance Pain & Sports Medicine, implanted her first patient with Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulator.

4. The Auburn Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo., performed the region's first procedure using Medtronic's recharge-free Vanta spinal cord stimulator.

5. Brunswick Surgery Center in Leland, N.C., added two robotic-assisted surgical systems one year after opening.

6. Tampa-based PartnerCare, an orthopedics and pain management company backed by private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, inked a deal with Miramar-based Florida Spine & Pain Center.