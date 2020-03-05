3 recent spine ASC programs & center openings

Three recent spine ASC programs and center openings:

1. The first successful ASC-based spine surgery in the metropolitan area of Fargo, N.D., and Moorhead, Minn., took place March 4. Read more here.

2. The new Southeastern Spine Institute facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C., is nearly ready for operational use, according to Novus Architects, a firm working on the project. Read more here.

3. Dwight Tyndall, MD, is offering minimally invasive outpatient spine surgery at a new ASC in Northwest Indiana, according to Get Healthy magazine. Read more here.

