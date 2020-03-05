Dr. Jared Broadway performs area's 1st ASC-based spine surgery

The first successful ASC-based spine surgery in the metropolitan area of Fargo, N.D., and Moorhead, Minn., took place March 4.

S. Jared Broadway, MD, performed the operation at the Center for Special Surgery in Fargo. Fargo and Moorehead are sister cities commonly referred to as the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Dr. Broadway is the owner of Northern Neurosurgery & Spine, an independent practice in Fargo.

