3 spine ASCs recently opened or announced

Three spine ASCs recently opened or announced:

1. Dwight Tyndall, MD, is offering minimally invasive outpatient spine surgery at a new ASC in Northwest Indiana. Read more here.

2. Southlake-based Spine Team Texas plans to open an ASC after relocating one of its clinics, the practice announced in mid-January. Read more here.

3. Construction is progressing on the Grass Lake Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center set to open this fall. Read more here.

