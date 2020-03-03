Spine-devoted building with ASC wrapping up in South Carolina

The new Southeastern Spine Institute facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C., is almost ready for operational use, according to Novus Architects, a firm working on the project.

With an ASC, MRI and imaging rooms, a physical therapy suite, and a sterile processing center, the three-story building occupies 70,000 square feet. It will also feature several waiting rooms and office spaces. As the name implies, the building will be devoted to spinal care.

Novus Architects' Lee Ann Burkart recently led a tour of the almost-finished building. An official completion announcement is expected at a later date.

