Orthopedics recap: January's top 5 updates

Here are the five most-read outpatient orthopedics updates reported by Becker's in January:
- Providence Anesthesiology Associates topped 1,650 same-day total joint replacements at ASCs in North and South Carolina in 2022.
- Tulsa Bone and Joint's Union Pines Surgery Center is the first ambulatory surgery center in Oklahoma to offer procedures with Mako SmartRobotics.
- Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville and New Albany-based JIS Orthopedics, both in Ohio, partnered to provide outpatient orthopedic care in Cambridge (Ohio) Surgical Suites. This is the first partnership between the practices.
- Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures.
