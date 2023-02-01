Orthopedics recap: January's top 5 updates

Here are the five most-read outpatient orthopedics updates reported by Becker's in January:

Providence Anesthesiology Associates topped 1,650 same-day total joint replacements at ASCs in North and South Carolina in 2022.

Tulsa Bone and Joint's Union Pines Surgery Center is the first ambulatory surgery center in Oklahoma to offer procedures with Mako SmartRobotics.

Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville and New Albany-based JIS Orthopedics, both in Ohio, partnered to provide outpatient orthopedic care in Cambridge (Ohio) Surgical Suites. This is the first partnership between the practices.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures.