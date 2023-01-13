10 ASC surgeons who have operated on pro athletes

Here are 10 ASC orthopedic surgeons to know who have operated on professional athletes:

1. Steven Shin, MD, performed wrist surgery on Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles. The procedure involved breaking Mr. Kirilloff's right arm ulnar bone to shorten it, creating more space within the wrist on his right hand.

2. John Fernandez, MD, performed hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson at the Rush Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center.

3. Keith Meister, MD, operated on former Oakland A's pitcher Deolis Guerra, at the Texas Metroplex Institute Surgical Center in Arlington. Dr. Meister performed collateral ligament reconstructive surgery on Mr. Guerra.

4. Simon Lee, MD, performed foot surgery on Chicago Fire player Wyatt Omsberg at Rush Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center. Mr. Omsberg had reconstructive surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left foot.







5. Brigham Au, MD, performed two procedures on Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus at the Trinity Park Surgical Center in Arlington, Texas, to treat a fractured leg.







6. Dr. Mark Leber at the Gateway Surgery Center in Phoenix performed left wrist surgery on Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stephen Piscotty.

7. Isaiah Canaan, a point guard for Greece-based basketball team Olympiacosa, had his fractured left ankle surgically repaired Gus Armendari, MD, at Phoenix-based Gateway Surgery Center.

8. Cassandra Lee, MD, performed anterior cruciate ligament surgery on professional soccer player Emrah Klimenta's left knee at UC Davis Health System's Outpatient Surgery Center in Sacramento, Calif.

9. Arthur Ting, MD, performed arthroscopic surgery on former Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli at Fremont (Calif.) Surgery Center.



10. Bert Mandelbaum, MD, orthopedic surgeon and co-chair of medical affairs at the Institute for Sports Sciences in Los Angeles, performed knee surgery to repair now-retired professional soccer player James Riley's lateral meniscus tear at the Surgery Center of Pacific in Santa Monica, Calif.