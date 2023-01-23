Providence Anesthesiology Associates surpassed 1.6K same-day total joints at ASCs in 2022

Providence Anesthesiology Associates topped 1,650 same-day total joint replacements at ASCs in North and South Carolina 2022.

PAA has set a goal of exceeding 2,000 procedures at its ASC partners in 2023, according to a Jan. 23 news release from PAA shared with Becker's.

The mark is an increase of more than 500 replacements compared to 2021, when PAA completed 1,135 replacements.

The independent practice is located in Charlotte, N.C., and comprises more than 100 anesthesiologists and serves more than 150,000 patients each year.