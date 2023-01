Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures.

The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC.

TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application for total and partial knee replacements in January 2022.