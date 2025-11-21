OrthoCarolina to grow ASC network after CON restrictions lifted 

Charlotte, N.C.-based OrthoCarolina is looking to expand its network of ASCs after CON restrictions in North Carolina were lifted.

With the removal of the regulations, physicians groups such as OrthoCarolina are now allowed to expand ASCs, according to a Nov. 21 news release from the organization.

CON regulations had previously limited independent practices from building and developing outpatient surgery centers.

OrthoCarolina is immediately starting ASC projects in Matthews and Mallard Creek, N.C., both of which will be four-room surgical centers.

The organization is also planning to develop more ASCs in 2026, the release said.