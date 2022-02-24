5 orthopedic updates for ASC leaders

From ASC leaders' opinions on surgical robots to the first freestanding outpatient robotic surgery program in Illinois, here are five developments in outpatient total joint surgery from the past 10 days:

1. Five surgery center leaders discussed how they envision robotics in the ASC landscape.

2. Surgeons at the Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.) performed the ASC's first total shoulder replacement.

3. MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Calif.), a Surgical Care Affiliate, completed the first total knee replacement in the western U.S. with the Persona IQ smart implant.

4. Duly Health and Care's Duly Surgical Center in Lombard, Ill., launched the first freestanding outpatient robotic surgery program in Illinois.

5. UnaSource Surgery Center in Troy, Mich., onboarded the Velys robot for knee replacement surgery.