4 orthopedic surgeons making headlines

Here are four stories involving orthopedic surgeons Becker's has reported on since Aug. 4:

1. Steven Shin, MD, performed wrist surgery on Alex Kirilloff of the Minnesota Twins at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles.

2. John Fernandez, MD, performed successful hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush Oak Brook (Ill.).

3. Eric Tannenbaum, MD, performed the region's first outpatient robotic joint replacement surgery at Columbus (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center.

4. Matthew Dobzyniak, MD, performed Virginia's first smart knee implant for total knee replacement at an ASC at Henrico-based St. Mary's ASC.