Oakland Athletics player undergoes leg procedures at Texas ASC

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus underwent procedures Sept. 29 at the Trinity Park Surgical Center in Arlington, Texas, to treat a fractured leg.

During a Sept. 25 game against the Houston Astros, Mr. Andrus was carried off the baseball field after fracturing his left fibula while running the bases.

Brigham Au, MD, performed two procedures to repair the fibula bone and ankle, according to a Sept. 29 press release. Dr. Au said he was pleased with the surgery's results and anticipates a "promising" outcome to the procedure.

The multispecialty surgery center's services include orthopedics, podiatry, gastroenterology and plastic surgery.

