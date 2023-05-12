What ophthalmologists want patients to know about eye health: AMA

Here are 14 things ophthalmologists want their patients to know about maintaining their eye health, according a May 12 article on the American Medical Association website:
- Patients should know what can damage their eyesight, such as rubbing one's eyes or staring directly into the sun.
- Patients should wash their contact lens case weekly to prevent damage to their eyes.
- Patients should consider daily disposable lenses to avoid eye damage from not properly cleaning hard lenses or cases.
- Patients should know that certain conditions and diseases could have an effect on their eyesight, including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus.
- High blood sugar is correlated with progressive diabetic eye disease, so patients should be mindful of their blood-glucose levels.
- High blood pressure and cholesterol can damage the blood vessels in the back of the eye.
- Healthy eating can contribute to eye health, with macular degeneration being the leading cause of vision loss among American adults.
- Patients should wear their sunglasses but skip blue-light glasses, as they have no demonstrated benefit.
- Patients should take breaks from staring at their computer screen every 20 to 30 minutes to allow their eye muscles to relax.
- Artificial tears can be used every two to three hours to relieve pain from prolonged work at a computer.
- Keeping kids active could prevent vision loss, as playing outside over inside has been linked to a lower likelihood of nearsightedness.
- Patients should take their makeup off every night to prevent blepharitis or damage to their upper eyelid.
- Patients should wash their eyelids with warm water frequently to prevent styes.
- Patients should get regular eye-health exams by an ophthalmologist, which is different from a vision screening with an optometrist.