Tennessee lawmakers weigh expanding optometrists’ scope of practice

The Tennessee General Assembly is considering companion bills that would allow optometrists to perform additional procedures.

House Bill 1952 and Senate Bill 2076 would clarify that the practice optometry includes treatment of the eyes, eyelids and ocular adnexa.

The two bills expand the scope of practice for optometry to include:

Laser-assisted procedures used in the diagnosis, management and treatment of conditions or diseases affecting the anterior segment of the eyelid, eye or ocular adnexa.

Anterior chamber paracentesis in emergency situations requiring immediate reduction of pressure inside the eye.

Use of local anesthetics to treat changes in the ocular adnexa related to nonpathological aging.

Administration of injectable pharmaceuticals intramuscularly, subcutaneously or intradermally for the aesthetic mitigation of nonpathological facial aging.

The legislation would also require optometrists to be held to the same standard of care as physicians providing the same services.

Both bills are currently moving through committees in their respective chambers.