Washington University ophthalmologist dies at 51

St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine associate professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences Anjali Bhorade, MD, died at 51.

Dr. Bhorade died June 12 after battling metastatic breast cancer for nearly three years, according to an Aug. 14 press release.

She specialized in caring for patients with glaucoma, focusing on the impact of visual field loss on driving in glaucoma patients and potential improvements in home lighting on visual function.

She also served as the director of Washington University’s one-year glaucoma fellowship.