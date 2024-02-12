Vision private equity activity on the decline

The total number of healthcare-focused private equity deals decreased by 16.2% in 2023, while vision-focused deals decreased dramatically, according to Pitchbook's "Healthcare Services Report" published Feb. 8.
The number of private equity-driven deals in vision — including add-on, platform and growth deals — decreased by 43 between 2022 and 2023.
|
Type of deal
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
Add-on
|
83
|
116
|
63
|
24
|
Platform
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
Growth
|
5
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
Total
|
93
|
125
|
71
|
28