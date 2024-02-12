Vision private equity activity on the decline

Amelia Ickes  

The total number of healthcare-focused private equity deals decreased by 16.2% in 2023, while vision-focused deals decreased dramatically, according to Pitchbook's "Healthcare Services Report" published Feb. 8.

The number of private equity-driven deals in vision — including add-on, platform and growth deals — decreased by 43 between 2022 and 2023. 

Type of deal

2020

2021

2022

2023

Add-on

83

116

63

24

Platform

5

3

5

1

Growth

5

6

3

3

Total

93

125

71

28

