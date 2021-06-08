US Eye first to use new TECNIS Synergy lens

Sarasota, Fla.-based US Eye practices are the first to use Johnson & Johnson Vision's TECNIS Synerg Intraocular Lens for cataract surgery, the practice announced in a June 7 news release.

The lens was developed to provide cataract surgery patients with a full range of vision without glasses. The lenses were first introduced by J&J in 2019 and received FDA approval in May of this year.

David Shoemaker, MD, will be the first ophthalmologist in the U.S. to implant the lens. Dr. Shoemaker is the founder and director of laser cataract and lens replacement surgery at Sarasota-based Center For Sight. He is also the founder and CEO of US Eye.

US Eye operates 28 offices and three ambulatory surgery centers in Florida and South Carolina.