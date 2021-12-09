US Eye completes North Carolina acquisition

Sarasota, Fla.-based multispecialty practice US Eye has expanded into North Carolina with the closing of its acquisition of Elizabeth City, N.C.-based Albemarle Eye Center and Precision Eye Care, according to a Dec. 9 Chowan Herald report.

Albemarle Eye Center and Precision Eye Care offers LASIK, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, eye exams and oculoplastic services, according to the report. Three ophthalmologists and five optometrists operate out of the practice's six locations.

With the addition, US Eye now has 50 locations nationwide, the report said.











