US Eye adds South Carolina practice

Sarasota, Fla.-based US Eye recently added the Retina Center of Charleston (S.C.) to its network, its 50th location, the company said Sept. 30.

The ophthalmology practice will provide services under the network's Charleston, S.C.-based multispecialty brand, Carolina Eyecare Physicians.

The practice's founder, Lowery King, MD, has been practicing in Charleston for more than 32 years and is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He is a former president of the South Carolina Society of Ophthalmology and the Charleston Ophthalmological Society.

US Eye's network includes 96 providers and more than 1,000 staff members in four states. It operates 50 offices and five ASCs.