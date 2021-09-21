US Eye adds 4 locations

Sarasota, Fla.-based US Eye recently added practices in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida to its network, the company said Sept. 21.

The partnerships include Chesapeake, Va.-based Griffey Eye Care; Albemarle Eye Center, which has six locations in North Carolina; Hilton Head Island, S.C.-based Sungate Medical Group; and Lake Eye Associates with six locations in Florida.



Each practice offers a full range of services, including dry eye management, glaucoma evaluations and management, cataract and LASIK surgery, diabetic eye care, macular degeneration management and ocular disease prevention.



US Eye operates 50 offices and five ASCs in the Southeast United States.