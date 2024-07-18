University of North Carolina selects founding eye care dean

The board of trustees at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has tapped Rich Castillo, MD, as the founding dean of its School of Optometry.

In May, UNCP received approval from the board to establish a doctor of optometry program, according to a July 11 press release.

Dr. Castillo will begin his new role Aug. 5. His priorities include assembling a quality faculty and guiding the School of Optometry's application process with the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education.

He will also help to develop curriculum and cultivate partnerships with stakeholders, andlead the university's effort to establish a community clinic, according to the release.

Dr. Castillo joins UNCP from the National Board of Examiners in Optometry, where he served as the senior director for clinical examination development and administration.

He previously spent nearly 30 years at Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry as a clinical professor, assistant dean and chief of surgical services.

UNCP plans to welcome its first optometry class in the fall of 2027.