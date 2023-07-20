Top-paying practice settings for ophthalmologists

Cameron Cortigiano -  

Outpatient care centers are the top-paying practice setting for ophthalmologists in the U.S., according to salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The compensation data, updated April 25, reflects information from 2022. 

Here are the five highest-paying industries for ophthalmologists and their mean annual salaries:

1. Outpatient care centers: $411,880

2. Offices of physicians: $268,340

3. General medical and surgical hospitals: $264,370

4. Office of other health practitioners: $195,770

5. Colleges, universities and professional schools: $83,850

