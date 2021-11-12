Here are the top 10 ophthalmology residency programs, from Doximity's 2021-2022 residency navigator:

1.University of Miami (Miami)

Size: 21 residents

2. Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia)

Size: 24 residents

3. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

Size: 15 residents

4. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

Size: 28 residents

5. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

Size: 12 residents

6. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Size: 24 residents

7. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Size: 21 residents

8. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/ Harvard Medical School (Boston)

Size: 32 residents

9. Duke University Hospital

Size: 24 residents

10. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

Size: 18 residents