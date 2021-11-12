- Small
Here are the top 10 ophthalmology residency programs, from Doximity's 2021-2022 residency navigator:
1.University of Miami (Miami)
Size: 21 residents
2. Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia)
Size: 24 residents
3. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)
Size: 15 residents
4. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)
Size: 28 residents
5. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)
Size: 12 residents
6. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Size: 24 residents
7. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)
Size: 21 residents
8. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/ Harvard Medical School (Boston)
Size: 32 residents
9. Duke University Hospital
Size: 24 residents
10. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)
Size: 18 residents