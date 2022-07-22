Top 10 ophthalmology residency programs, per Doximity

Here are the top 10 ophthalmology residency programs, from Doximity's 2021-2022 residency navigator:

1. University of Miami

2. Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia)

3. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

4. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

5. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

6. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

7. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/ Harvard Medical School (Boston)

8. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

9. UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine (Los Angeles)

10. Baylor School of Medicine (Houston)