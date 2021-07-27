Top 10 best hospitals for ophthalmology

U.S. News and World Report recently released its Best Hospitals list for 2021-22.

Here are the top 10 hospitals for ophthalmology:

  1. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
  2. Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)
  3. Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
  4. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
  5. Stein and Doheny Eye Institutes, UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
  6. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)
  7. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)
  8. Kellogg Eye Center, Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
  9. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
  10. Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic

