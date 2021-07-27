Top 10 best hospitals for ophthalmology

Listen
U.S. News and World Report recently released its Best Hospitals list for 2021-22.
Here are the top 10 hospitals for ophthalmology:
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
- Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)
- Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
- Stein and Doheny Eye Institutes, UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)
- Kellogg Eye Center, Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
- UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
- Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic