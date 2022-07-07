The most and least satisfied specialists: Report

Seventy-five percent of ophthalmologists are satisfied with their career choice, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 16.

Data for the report was collected from physicians in the first quarter of 2022. Specialties surveyed included ophthalmology, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, dermatology and urology.

While ophthalmologists are mostly satisfied with their specialty, internal medicine physicians were the least satisfied with their career choice, with only 33 percent saying they are satisfied. Psychiatrists were most likely to respond that they wished they had chosen a different career altogether, at 27 percent.