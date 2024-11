SightMD New Jersey added Marez Megalla, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Megalla is an ophthalmologist, as well as a trained vitreoretinal surgeon and uveitis specialist, according to a Nov. 6 news release.

She is experienced in retinal disease, ocular inflammatory disease and cataracts.

SightMD New Jersey has eight clinical locations and one ASC in the state, the release said