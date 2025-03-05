SightGrowth Partners adds 1st surgery center in Massachusetts

Hauppauge, N.Y.-based SightGrowth Partners has expanded its network into Massachusetts and launched SightMD Massachusetts.

The company added Springfield, Mass.-based Papale Eye Center, an ophthalmology and laser eye surgery center, according to a March 3 news release.

The surgery center was founded and is led by John Papale, MD, and has provided care for more than 30 years. Dr. Papale is an ophthalmologist who has more than 35 years of experience with expertise in cataract and laser eye surgery.

SightGrowth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD in New York, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD Pennsylvania, supporting 60 clinic locations and seven ASCs, the release said.