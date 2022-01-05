RxSight appoints Chicago ophthalmologist, Google exec to board of directors

Ophthalmic medical device company RxSight has added Tamara Fountain, MD, and Shweta Singh Maniar to its board of directors, the company said Jan. 4.

Dr. Fountain is a professor and the director of oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery at Rush University in Chicago. She is a past president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the Illinois Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons. She also serves on the board of directors for the American Board of Ophthalmology.

Ms. Maniar has served as the director of healthcare and life sciences solutions for Google Cloud's BioPharma division since 2018. She previously was an executive with biotechnology company Genetech and director of the Center of Minimally Invasive Therapeutics for Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.

"We are very excited to continue to strengthen the RxSight Board of Directors with the additions of Dr. Fountain and Ms. Maniar. Their diverse healthcare leadership experience will support the strategic advancement of the company through its next chapter of growth," said board chair J. Andy Corley. "We look forward to their respective contributions as the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system provides more doctors and patients the ability to customize and optimize their vision following cataract surgery."