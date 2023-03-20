Ripple Therapeutics to expand outside of ophthalmology

Sustained drug delivery company Ripple Therapeutics is expanding outside of the ophthalmology space through a partnership with contract developer and manufacturer Hovione.

The expansion will include Ripple's Epidel platform, which delivers sustained-release pharmaceuticals with surface erosion release kinetics without the use of polymers or excipients, according to a March 20 news release from Hovione.

Epidel enables higher drug loading, smaller size implants, and defined and predictable biocompatible degradation products, the release said.

By incorporating Epidel, Hovione can expand its portfolio throughout the pharmaceutical industry, according to the release.