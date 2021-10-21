Retina Consultants of America adds Colorado practice

Retina Consultants of America has added Colorado Retina Associates to its network, the Southlake, Texas-based organization said Oct. 20.

Colorado Retina Associates has locations in Lakewood, Denver, Lafayette, Englewood, Frisco and Parker. It also has an office in Goodland, Kan.

Since it was founded in 2006, the company has participated in more than 115 clinical trials and is currently participating in 30 clinical trials for several companies.

In addition to Colorado, Retina Consultants of America has practices in New York, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota and California.