Pennsylvania eye group names new administrator

Wyomissing-based Eye Consultants of Pennsylvania named Charles Busack as its new administrator, according to a Jan. 18 announcement from bctv.org.

He replaces David O'Donnell, who retired from the position after more than 40 years with the center, the announcement said.

Mr. Busack has more than 20 years of experience in primary care and specialty practices, as well as ASC management, the announcement said. He received a master of health services administration at Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University.

