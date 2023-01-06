Panorama Eyecare acquires Colorado practice

Panorama Eyecare, a physician-led management services organization, has acquired Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Haas Vision Center, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reported Jan. 5.

Haas Vision is a full-service ophthalmology practice led by Michael Haas, MD, and David Davis, MD. It will be Panorama's first partnered clinic south of Denver and Northern Colorado.

"By joining Panorama Eyecare, we are enhancing the experience for our patients and becoming part of a growing organization that is delivering an elevated experience in every way," Dr. Haas told the publication. "The partnership we have forged with Panorama Eyecare will help us deliver superior services to our customers and an exceptional working environment for our team members."

Panorama currently has 16 locations with over 50 providers and more than 500 team members.