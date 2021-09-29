Ophthalmology to see 6,000-physician deficit by 2025: 4 stats

Ophthalmology is the specialty with the second highest projected physician deficit by 2025, according to a report by physician search and consulting firm Merritt Hawkins.

Here are four statistics to know from the Merritt Hawkins report and Medscape's Ophthalmologist Compensation Report 2021:

1. Ophthalmology is expected to see a 6,180-physician deficit by 2025, the second highest surveyed specialty.

2. Fifty-five percent of ophthalmologists said they feel fairly compensated.

3. Twenty-two percent of ophthalmologists said the most difficult part of their job is getting a fair reimbursement from or dealing with CMS and other insurers.

4. Ninety-four percent of ophthalmologists said they would choose to study medicine again.