Ophthalmology sector transaction activity flourished in Q4

The ophthalmology market saw sustained transaction activity throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a market update from Provident.
Below are some select transactions from the ophthalmology market during the fourth quarter:
December
- Retina Consultants of America acquired Mississippi Retina Associates. The target has one location in Mississippi and four providers.
- Midwest Vision Partners acquired Discover Vision Centers. The target has nine locations in Kansas and 32 providers.
- US Eye acquired Southwest Florida Eye. The target has three locations in Florida and five providers.
- Quigley Eye Specialists acquired Visual Health. The target has two locations in Florida and four providers.
November
- Comprehensive Eyecare Partners acquired Eye Associates Northwest. The target has four locations in Washington and 17 providers.
- Spectrum Vision partners acquired Stahl Eyecare Experts. The target has four locations in New York and six providers.
- EyeCare Partners acquired Eye Institute of West Florida. The target has five locations in Florida and 25 providers.
- EyeSouth Partners acquired Scott & Christie Eyecare Associates. The target has three locations in Pennsylvania and eight providers. Provident acted as an exclusive adviser to this target in the transaction.
- Retina Consultants of America acquired Retina Associates of Utah & Pacific Northwest Retina. The target has 12 locations in Utah and Washington and has 21 providers.
- VSP Vision Care acquired iCare Health Solutions in Florida.
October
- US Eye acquired Griffey Eye Care & Albemarle Eye. The target has seven locations in North Carolina and Virginia and has 12 providers.
- EyeCare Partners acquired CEI Vision Partners. The target has 47 locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Virginia and has 150 providers.
- Retina Consultants of America acquired Colorado Retina Associates. The target has eight locations in Colorado and 13 providers.
- Unifeye Vision Partners acquired Southern California Desert Retina Consultants. The target has two locations in California and two providers.
- Spectrum Vision Partners acquired Comprehensive Eye MD. The target has one location in New York with two providers.