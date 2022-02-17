Ophthalmology sector transaction activity flourished in Q4

The ophthalmology market saw sustained transaction activity throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a market update from Provident.

Below are some select transactions from the ophthalmology market during the fourth quarter:

December

Retina Consultants of America acquired Mississippi Retina Associates. The target has one location in Mississippi and four providers.

Midwest Vision Partners acquired Discover Vision Centers. The target has nine locations in Kansas and 32 providers.

US Eye acquired Southwest Florida Eye. The target has three locations in Florida and five providers.

Quigley Eye Specialists acquired Visual Health. The target has two locations in Florida and four providers.

November

Comprehensive Eyecare Partners acquired Eye Associates Northwest. The target has four locations in Washington and 17 providers.

Spectrum Vision partners acquired Stahl Eyecare Experts. The target has four locations in New York and six providers.

EyeCare Partners acquired Eye Institute of West Florida. The target has five locations in Florida and 25 providers.

EyeSouth Partners acquired Scott & Christie Eyecare Associates. The target has three locations in Pennsylvania and eight providers. Provident acted as an exclusive adviser to this target in the transaction.

Retina Consultants of America acquired Retina Associates of Utah & Pacific Northwest Retina. The target has 12 locations in Utah and Washington and has 21 providers.

VSP Vision Care acquired iCare Health Solutions in Florida.

October