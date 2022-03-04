Ophthalmology revenue, case mix for ASCs

Ophthalmology cases offer the highest reimbursements to ASCs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. 

Here is the average revenue per ophthalmology procedure and percentage of ophthalmology cases in ASCs:

Average revenue: $1,487

 

25th percentile: $1,265

 

Mean revenue: $1,466

 

75th percentile: $1,688

 

90th percentile: $1,981

Average case mix: 26 percent

 

25th percentile: 9 percent

 

Mean case mix: 23 percent

 

75th percentile: 40 percent

 

90th percentile: 54 percent

