Ophthalmology revenue, case mix for ASCs

Ophthalmology cases offer the highest reimbursements to ASCs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
Here is the average revenue per ophthalmology procedure and percentage of ophthalmology cases in ASCs:
Average revenue: $1,487
25th percentile: $1,265
Mean revenue: $1,466
75th percentile: $1,688
90th percentile: $1,981
Average case mix: 26 percent
25th percentile: 9 percent
Mean case mix: 23 percent
75th percentile: 40 percent
90th percentile: 54 percent