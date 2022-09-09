Ophthalmology residents remain predominantly white, male in 2022

According to a data report from the Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology, the spring 2022 class of ophthalmology residents was predominantly composed of white male students.

Of those that registered for residency, 62 percent were male — up from 55 percent last year — and 34 percent were female, while the other 3 percent declined to say. Over the past five years, the average change of of male registrants was up 2 percen, while the percentage of female registrants was unchanged.

Of those matched with a residency program, 60 percent were male and 38 percent were female. Matched males were up 5 percent from the previous year; matched females were up 1percent.

This year, 51 percent of registrants were white, while 28 percent were Asian. Black registrants made up the lowest number at 6 percent.

Of matched students, 51 percent were white, 28 percent Asian, 8 percent declined to state, 8 percent Hispanic/Latino and 7 percent Black.