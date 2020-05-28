Ophthalmology could lose 95%+ of procedure volume due to COVID-19

Ophthalmology procedures carry a high chance of COVID-19 transmission, which could be preventing the procedures from returning, according to a GlobalData report.

What you should know:

1. About 94.1 percent of ophthalmic procedures are elective. Because such procedures carry a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American College of Surgeons have been reluctant to allow ophthalmologists to resume elective procedures.

2. Both societies do recommend ophthalmologists continue to perform urgent or emergency cases.

3. Unfortunately for ophthalmology practices, out of those 94.1 percent of elective cases, the top 10 procedures account for 96.5 percent of the total case volume.

4. GlobalData medical devices analyst Eric Chapman said the specialty will experience a "significant decline." GlobalData expects procedure volumes will reach pre-COVID-19 levels in about six months to a year.

